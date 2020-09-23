Bolt, Clara Lou

September 6, 1958 - September 17, 2020 Clara was born to Thomas "Bud" and Mary Nell Morgan in Winder Georgia on 9/06/58. Mrs. Bolt passed away on September 17th with her family by her side. She grew up in Jefferson Ga and has resided in Alabama for the past thirty years. She is preceded in death by both parents, three brothers and two sisters. Survivors include her children: Tonya Greathouse (Tony) Opelika Al, Brian Carroll Opelika Al, Steven Carroll (Jessica) Opelika Al; grandchildren: Chelsi Quinney (Alex) Phenix City Al, Eli and Morgan Carroll Opelika Al; great grandchildren: Raylee Grace, Emmi Claire and Gray Quinney of Phenix City Al; a host of adored nieces, nephews and many beloved friends.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.