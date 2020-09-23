 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bolt, Clara Lou
0 entries

Bolt, Clara Lou

  • 0

September 6, 1958 - September 17, 2020 Clara was born to Thomas "Bud" and Mary Nell Morgan in Winder Georgia on 9/06/58. Mrs. Bolt passed away on September 17th with her family by her side. She grew up in Jefferson Ga and has resided in Alabama for the past thirty years. She is preceded in death by both parents, three brothers and two sisters. Survivors include her children: Tonya Greathouse (Tony) Opelika Al, Brian Carroll Opelika Al, Steven Carroll (Jessica) Opelika Al; grandchildren: Chelsi Quinney (Alex) Phenix City Al, Eli and Morgan Carroll Opelika Al; great grandchildren: Raylee Grace, Emmi Claire and Gray Quinney of Phenix City Al; a host of adored nieces, nephews and many beloved friends.

+1 
Bolt, Clara Lou
+1 
Bolt, Clara Lou

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert