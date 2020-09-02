Botsford, Betty Jean Folks

July 21, 1925 - August 28, 2020 Betty Jean Folks Botsford, 95, of Opelika, passed away peacefully on August 28 with family members at her side. "She was a remarkable lady who lived a full life devoted to her husband, children, family and friends," said her son Thomas Botsford III of Pensacola, Fl. Other survivors include her three daughters: Leanne Botsford Perez (Jim) of Atlanta, Leslie Botsford Anabtawi (Ramsey) of Auburn, and Elizabeth Botsford Nolan (Luke) of Dallas. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Kyle of Atlanta, and eight grandchildren: Bartley Melton, Salt Lake City, Ut.; Catherine Perez Bode (Steven), Birmingham; Paul Byron Botsford, Atlanta; Ingram Melton Lett (Hunter), Auburn; Hayden Anabtawi, Birmingham, Al; Luke John Nolan, Dallas; Frances Folks Perez, Atlanta; and Thomas Botsford Nolan, Dallas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Monroe Botsford, Jr. (1925-2005), and her son David Bartley Botsford (1955-2012). Betty was born in LaGrange, Ga., on July 21, 1925, to Bartley and Vashti Folks. She grew up in Tallassee, Ala., moving in 1942 to Sylacauga, Al., where she graduated from high school in 1943. She earned her bachelor of arts degree from Montevallo College in 1948 and then taught school in Tallassee until she met and married the love of her life, Thomas in 1949. An accomplished piano player who especially enjoyed accompanying singers, Betty played for years behind singer Julia Moreman at church or during social events. Additionally, she was a member of the Phalo Study Club, the Opelika Arts Association, the Opelika Historic Preservation Society, and The First Methodist Church of Opelika. Betty's children and grandchildren will never forget the Christmas magic "BB" created on Collinwood Drive or her consistent, timely counsel when there were questions surrounding proper etiquette, grammar and attire. She enjoyed the art of entertaining and used her eye for design to make everything more beautiful. In her spare time, Betty was a passionate, competitive bridge player and never turned down the opportunity to share the dance floor with her beloved Tom. The family has scheduled a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Music Fund of the First United Methodist Church of Opelika.
