Braverman, Josephine Gray

Graveside service for Mrs. Josephine Gray Braverman, 65, of Opelika, AL will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery. Rev. Charles Adams will officiate. Mrs. Braverman passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 in Opelika, AL. She was a faithful member of Thompson Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church where she served on the Deaconess Board, the Stewardess Board, the Missionary Society and the Senior Choir. In 1973, she graduated from Opelika High School. For many years, she was employed at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ as a surgical tech. Public viewing will be held Friday 5-7 pm. She is survived by: four children, Hassan Anderson of Buckeye, AZ, Ashley Graves of Atlanta, GA, Brennan (Ryan) Gonzalez of Phenix City, AL and Stephen Braverman of Philadelphia, PA; four grandchildren, Makayla Mosby, Warren Mosby, Magnas Anderson and Magnolia Gonzalez; five siblings, Deborah Threat Bedell of Auburn, AL, Patricia Threat of New York City, NY, Cecil (Patricia) Threat of Atlanta, GA, Anthony (Brenda) Threat of Opelika, AL and Patrick Threat of Auburn, AL; three special aunts, Antoinette Steed of Boston, MA, Bernice Threat of Auburn, AL and Catherine Gray of Opelika, AL; her fiance', Jerry Bullard of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.