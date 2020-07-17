July 13, 1956 - July 9, 2020 Willie Brooks, 63, of Opelika, AL, son of the late Mr. Alexander and Mrs. Mary Harris Brooks, was born July 13, 1956 in Chambers County, Alabama. At an early age, he confessed Christ and united with Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Opelika, Alabama. He enjoyed painting, dancing and cooking. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend. Mr. Brooks passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital in Phenix City, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, July 17, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. He leaves to cherish his memory: one son, Christopher Brooks of Opelika, AL; one daughter, Kimberly Brooks of Opelika, AL; two grandchildren, Chyna Brooks and Rileigh Greathouse both of Opelika, AL; one sister, Faye Brooks-Strickland of Opelika, AL; four brothers, Charlie Will (Patricia) Brooks of Mobile, AL, Bernard (Sharon) Brooks, Arthur James (Cherrie) Harris both of Opelika, AL and Lindsey Ward Harris of Atlanta, GA; two aunts, Jimmie Lou Maddox and Sylvia (Joseph) Beard both of Opelika, AL; one uncle, Andrew "Lee" Harris of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Brooks, Willie Howard "Chili Willie"
