Brown, Bobbie Humphrey
Brown, Bobbie Humphrey

August 26, 1935 - August 29, 2020 Graveside service for Bobbie Humphrey Brown, 85 years old, of Opelika is scheduled for 11:00 am CST, Friday, September 4, 2020. Reverend Michael Brown is officiating. Bobbie went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Bethany House. She was born August 26, 1935, in Lanett, Alabama. She graduated from Lanett High School and has been a longtime resident of Opelika, AL. Bobbie was of Baptist Faith. She retired as a quality control specialist for Ampex. Bobbie Brown and her deceased husband, Jerry Brown, were married for 60 years. Mrs. Brown is survived by her daughter, Jeri Brown of Titus, AL; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. Should you wish to send flowers, please send to Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, Alabama. If you wish to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please do, on her behalf, to Spencer Cancer Center in Opelika, Bethany House in Auburn, or Airview Baptist Church in Opelika. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com

Brown, Bobbie Humphrey

