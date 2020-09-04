Brown, Lillie Belle Yancey "Peggy"

March 30, 1952 - August 27, 2020 Graveside service for Lillie Brown, 68, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Westview Cemetery, 700 West View Drive, Auburn, Alabama 36830, Bishop Nolan T. Torbert will officiate. Mrs. Brown, who passed away, Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville, AL, was born March 30, 1952 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mrs. Brown will be Friday, September 4, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Survivors include: a loving sister, Athera Y. Perry of Auburn, AL; three brothers, James Michael (Marsha) Yancey, Melvin (Gloria Torbert) Yancey both of Auburn, AL and Dan Yancey of Birmingham, AL; a god-sister, Synthia Grimmett of Auburn, AL. Peggy was "Grandma" to her nieces and nephews: Dwana Yancey (Darryl) Clements of Trussville, AL, LaTia Griffin of Auburn, AL, Dandre L. Yancey of Phoenix, AZ, Tristan J. Yancey and Terry L. Brown, Jr. of Auburn, AL; two nieces, Marquitta Williams of Auburn, AL and Aasia (Perry) Goins of McCalla, AL; five nephews, Jamel Williams, Timothy Cartlidge, Jai'me (Jessica) Washington all of Auburn, AL, Michael Parker of Warner Robbins, GA and Daniel Yancey of Columbus, OH; goddaughter, Monique Outlar (Travaries) Bryant of Douglas, GA; sister-in-law, Jacqueline (James) Washington of Auburn, AL; her extended families, Mark (Christina) Corr and family of Hudson, OH, Heather (Harold) Goss and family of Hoover, AL, Jon and Laura Chase and family, Stacey (Shane) Sanders and Slade Salatto all of Auburn, AL; the True Deliverance Holiness Church Family, other relatives and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
