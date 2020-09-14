 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brown, Sandra "Sandy" Mann
0 entries

Brown, Sandra "Sandy" Mann

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

September 15, 1966 - September 13, 2020 Mrs. Sandra "Sandy" Mann Brown, 53 of Opelika, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 13, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour before the service beginning at 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A full obituary will publish in the next publication. jeffcoattrant.com

Brown, Sandra "Sandy" Mann

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert