Brummitt-Maxwell, Mrs. Gladys

August 10, 1940 - July 23, 2020 Mrs. Gladys Brummitt-Maxwell, 79, of District Heights, MD (formerly of Camp Hill) died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Prince George's Hosptial Center, Cheverly, MD. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the Brummitt family cemetery, Camp Hill at 1:00 pm (CST) with Rev. Jerry Gibson officiating. Mrs. Brummitt-Maxwell is survived by her three children: Jerome Maxwell, Gaithersburg, MD, Jacqueline Maxwell-Duncan (Christopher), Washington, DC and Jocelyn Maxwell, District Heights, MD; four sisters: Jerlene Dorsey, District Heights, MD, Gloria Brummitt, Hyattesville, MD, Calden Whitlow, Cottage City, MD and Delaris Juitt-Singh, Opelika; one brother: Tommy Lee Brummitt, Capitol Heights, MD; four grandchildren, one great grandson and several nieces and nephews. To share your online condolences, please visit our website at: www.vinesfuneralhome.com Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

