Brummitt-Maxwell, Mrs. Gladys

August 10, 1940 - July 23, 2020 Mrs. Gladys Brummitt-Maxwell, 79, of District Heights, MD (formerly of Camp Hill) died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Prince George's Hosptial Center, Cheverly, MD. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the Brummitt family cemetery, Camp Hill at 1:00 pm (CST) with Rev. Jerry Gibson officiating. Mrs. Brummitt-Maxwell is survived by her three children: Jerome Maxwell, Gaithersburg, MD, Jacqueline Maxwell-Duncan (Christopher), Washington, DC and Jocelyn Maxwell, District Heights, MD; four sisters: Jerlene Dorsey, District Heights, MD, Gloria Brummitt, Hyattesville, MD, Calden Whitlow, Cottage City, MD and Delaris Juitt-Singh, Opelika; one brother: Tommy Lee Brummitt, Capitol Heights, MD; four grandchildren, one great grandson and several nieces and nephews. To share your online condolences, please visit our website at: www.vinesfuneralhome.com Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.