Burdette, Emma Jean

January 3, 1935 - August 11, 2020 Emma Jean Burdette of Opelika, Alabama was born in Fairfax, Alabama on January 3, 1935 and passed away in Clay County Nursing Home on August 11, 2020. She was 85 years old. She was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph D. Burdette. She is survived by her children, Norman Burdette (Margaret), Myra B. Ivey, Dena B. Jones (Keith), Kayron B. Strother (Brad); grandchildren, Nathan Ivey, Benjamin Ivey, Amberly Fellows (Brandon), Erin Tomlin (Ryan), Mary Margaret Templeton (Jedd), Seth Jones (Amanda), Sarah Crenshaw (Matt), Micah Kreil (Jared), Nadine Strother, Joseph Strother, and Hannah Strother; 16 great grandchildren. Graveside service will be held in Garden Hills Cemetery Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm. with Pastor Keith Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Trinity United Methodist Church (800 2nd Ave. Opelika, AL. 36801.)
