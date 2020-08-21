Burton, Evalyne Hiller

1919 - 2020 Evalyne Hiller Burton passed away near Philadelphia on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the age of 100. She had been living at Dunwoody Village Retirement Community near her daughter Dorothy. Evalyne was born in 1919 in Jasper, Alabama to Jessie Hastings Hiller and George Samuel Hiller. In 1942 she married L.P. (Pat) Burton, also of Jasper, and they raised 3 children. Evalyne is survived by her daughters Lynne Burton Haigh of Golden, CO and Dorothy Burton of Philadelphia and by 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Her son James R. Burton, III predeceased her in 2004. In 1941 Evalyne graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in commercial education and where she was president of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. After graduation she worked for the War Production Board which took her to Atlanta, GA and Washington, DC. She married Pat in nearby Williamsburg, VA shortly after the US entered WWII. After the War Pat completed his graduate studies, and the family moved several times settling in Auburn, Alabama in 1954 where Pat was a mathematics professor at Auburn University. Evalyne was deeply dedicated to her family and was much appreciated for her gracious manner and sense of humor. She enjoyed playing golf, reading, knitting, and participating in church and PEO activities. She also enjoyed baking and was well known for her blackberry and pecan pies. A memorial service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Jasper, AL when it is safe to hold a family gathering. Arrangements by the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home
