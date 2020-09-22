Chamlee, Bobby E.

 Skip to main content
October 16, 1938 - September 21, 2020 Mr. Bobby E. Chamlee, 81 of Auburn, passed away Mon day, September 21, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. A graveside service will be 11:00 am Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Town Creek Cemetery. Dr. Jeff Redmond will be officiating. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory. www.jeffcoattrant.com

