Chamlee, USN, Retired, Bobby Eugene (Buster)

October 16, 1938 - September 21, 2020 Bobby Eugene Chamlee, born October 16, 1938 to James and Louise Chamlee in Vienna, GA. He served 31 years in the National Guard and United States Navy. He was a graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University of Daytona Beach, FL. Following his military service, he worked for Gulf Stream Aerospace of Savannah, GA. He was a member and a deacon of Parkway Baptist Church and taught men's adult 5 Sunday School class for several years. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Russell and Olin Chamlee. Mr. Chamlee was survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia McIntyre Chamlee; his children: Bobby Chamlee Jr. (Shelia), Darren Chamlee (Sandra), Valarie Compton (Scott); grandchildren: Chase Compton (Joy), Darren Chamlee II, Alonzo Chamlee; great grandchildren: James Rees, Aviana Compton; siblings: Joanne Parker (Vernon), Earl Chamlee (Joan); and many nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be 11:00am, Thursday, September 24th at Town Creek Cemetery with Reverend Jeff Redmon officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkway Baptist Church Debt Retirement.