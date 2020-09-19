Cooper, Thomas Lee

March 31, 1935 - September 14, 2020 Graveside service for Thomas L. Cooper, 85, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 4454 Lee Road 166 Opelika, AL 36804, Reverend George Rampey will officiate. Mr. Cooper, who passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born March 31, 1935 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Cooper will be Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 9:00 am 10:00 am. He leaves to cherish his memory: two daughters, Martha Jean Wilson of Schaumburg, IL and Carolyn Cooper of Lanett, AL; three sons, Lamar (Linda) Cooper of Opelika, AL, Ronnie Cooper of Beulah, AL and Billy Cooper of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Frances Ingram and Doris Cooper both of Opelika, AL; four grandchildren, Marcus Wilson, Eric Cooper of Auburn, AL, Jelisa Cooper of Opelika, AL and Kemisha Cooper of Montgomery, AL; one great grandson, Qenra Wilson of Schaumburg, IL; two sisters-in-law, Glennie Aldridge of Miami, FL and Thelma Newsome of Chicago, IL; two brothers-in-law, Henry Louis Kindred of Los Angeles, CA and Willie Mack Kindred of Rhode Island, NY; special friend, Samantha Carter of Salem, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.