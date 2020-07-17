July 11, 1966 - July 12, 2020 Graveside service for Kenneth Copeland, 54, of Valley, AL, will be at 12:00 (EST) noon, Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 5231 County Road 389, Cusseta, Alabama 36852, Reverend Terry Magby will officiate. Mr. Copeland, who passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born July 11, 1966 in Macon County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5:00 pm 7:00 pm (EST). Survivors include: one son, Kentavious "KC" Copeland (Kaneisha) and their unborn son, Jatorri Lamar Copeland of Lanett, AL; mother, Dorothy Dozier of Valley, AL; one sister, Brenda Ray of Brooklyn, NY; six brothers, Charles Dwight (Della) Copeland, Edward Copeland both of Valley, AL, Oscar Ray, Charles Ray both of Brooklyn, NY, Robert Davis and Coundland Holloway both of Opelika, AL; a devoted companion of many years, Ceilia Huguley of Valley, AL; grandmother, Sallie Mae Harris of Valley, AL; four aunts, Ella Jackson, Catherine Truitt both of Opelika, AL, Hattie Jackson of Lanett, AL and Barbara Dozier of York Town, PA; five uncles, Leon Copeland of Lanett, AL, Conzo (Virginia) Copeland of West Point, GA, Leonard Copeland, Roger (Clara) Copeland both of Valley, AL and Willie Frank (Peggy) Dozier of Atlanta, GA; great aunt, Jessie B. Gates of Five Points, AL; devoted friends, Richard Sharpe of Valley, AL and Walter "Partner" Todd of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Copeland, Kenneth Lamar "Skeeter"
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Copeland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.