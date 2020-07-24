Copeland, Leon Kindred "Big Bro"

February 23, 1958 - July 18, 2020 Graveside service for Leon Copeland, 62, of Lanett, AL, will be at 12:00 noon (EST), Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 5231 County Road 389, Cusseta, Alabama 36852, Reverend Arthur Thomas will officiate. Mr. Copeland, who passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born February 23, 1958 in Macon County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Copeland will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. (EST). Survivors include: one son, Leon Rivers of Valley, AL; goddaughter, Raven Rivers of Valley, AL; mother, Sallie Mae Harris of Valley, AL; three sisters, Dorothy Dozier of Valley, AL, Ella (Jack) Jackson of Opelika, AL and Hattie (Jesse) Jackson of Lanett, AL; three brothers, Conzo (Virginia) Copeland of West Point, GA, Roger (Clara) Copeland and his twin, Leonard Copeland both of Valley, AL; five step-sisters, Hattie Ingram, Indiana Huguley, Annie Carlisle all of Lanett, AL, Eva Crim of Valley, AL and Oneal Lawson of Smiths, AL; two step-brothers, Lewis Harris of Salem, AL and Albert Harris of Lafayette, AL; three devoted friends, Eddie Bledsoe of Lanett, AL and Frank Johnson and Tommy Lyons both of Valley, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign register.
