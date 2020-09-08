Core, John Wesley (Pet Duck)

May 31, 1946 - September 4, 2020 Graveside service for John Core, 74, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Green Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 390 Lee Road 106, Auburn, Alabama 36830, Reverend Roland Austin will officiate. Mr. Core, who passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Bethany House in Auburn, AL, was born May 31, 1946 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Core will be Monday, September 7, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. He leaves to cherish his memory: one daughter, Elizabeth Vaughn of Opelika, AL; one sister, Nellie (Willie) Aldridge of Auburn, AL, sister-in-law, Pearl Melton of Auburn, AL; one aunt, Delores Morgan of Warren, OH; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two devoted cousins as a brother, Charlie (Dorothy) Core of Auburn, AL and Carl Maddox of Opelika, AL; devoted care-givers, Frances E. Maddox, Annie Cooks, Christine (Leon) Singleton and Bernice Jackson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.