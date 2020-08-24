Corley, Bette Bassett (Bette)

October 23, 1933 - August 21, 2020 Mrs. Bette Bassett Corley, 86 of Opelika, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Arbor Springs in Opelika. A graveside service will be 11:00am Monday, August 24, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Broughton, AL. Mrs. Corley is survived by her daughters: Nan Ogletree (Billy) of Opelika, Lisa Sims (Dickie) of Auburn, and Kim Walters (Dan) of Auburn; son, Steven Corley (Carol) of Carrollton, GA; grandchildren: Kyle Corley, Kody Corley, Kaley Corley, Will Ogletree, Gullatte Hunter, Alex Hart, Corley Sims, Chandler Syal, Bentley Sims, Wright Walters, Hannah Walters , and 5 great grandchildren.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.