Corley, Bette Bassett (Bette)
October 23, 1933 - August 21, 2020 Mrs. Bette Bassett Corley, 86 of Opelika, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Arbor Springs in Opelika. A graveside service will be 11:00am Monday, August 24, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Broughton, AL. Mrs. Corley is survived by her daughters: Nan Ogletree (Billy) of Opelika, Lisa Sims (Dickie) of Auburn, and Kim Walters (Dan) of Auburn; son, Steven Corley (Carol) of Carrollton, GA; grandchildren: Kyle Corley, Kody Corley, Kaley Corley, Will Ogletree, Gullatte Hunter, Alex Hart, Corley Sims, Chandler Syal, Bentley Sims, Wright Walters, Hannah Walters , and 5 great grandchildren.

