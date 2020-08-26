Corley, Bette Bassett

October 23, 1933 - August 21, 2020 Mrs. Bette Bassett Corley, 86 of Opelika, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Arbor Springs in Opelika. Visitation for Mrs. Corley was held at Jeffcoat Funeral Home on August 23. The graveside service was held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, in Broughton, Alabama on August 24. Mrs. Corley loved people and enjoyed her work at Liberty National and Alfa Insurance. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. She was a great cook and enjoyed eating meals surrounded by her family. Mrs. Corley was a member of First Baptist Church of Opelika and enjoyed sitting with her special group of friends on Sunday mornings. A special thank you to the nurses and CNA's at Arbor Springs where she was loved and cared for. Mrs. Corley is survived by one son, Steven Corley (Carol) three daughters: Nann Ogletree (Billy), Lisa Sims (Dickie), and Kim Walters (Dan). She was affectionately known as "Mimi"by 11 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Mrs. Corley is preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Jim (Annie Ruth) Bassett, a step father John Waldrep and a sister Rebecca Bassett. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory. www.jeffcoattrant.com
