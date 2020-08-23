Corley, Bette Bassett

October 23, 1933 - August 21, 2020 Mrs. Bette Bassett Corley, 86 of Opelika, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Arbor Springs in Opelika. A graveside service will be 11:00am Monday, August 24, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 beginning at 3:00pm until 5:00pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
