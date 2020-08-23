 Skip to main content
Corley, Bette Bassett
October 23, 1933 - August 21, 2020 Mrs. Bette Bassett Corley, 86 of Opelika, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Arbor Springs in Opelika. A graveside service will be 11:00am Monday, August 24, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 beginning at 3:00pm until 5:00pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Service information

Aug 23
Visitation
Sunday, August 23, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
