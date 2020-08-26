 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowart, Ronald Franklin
0 entries

Cowart, Ronald Franklin

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

July 10, 1947 - August 7, 2020 Ronald Franklin Cowart, 73, of Opelika passed away August 7th at his residence. A graveside service will be 12:30 pm central, Wednesday, August 26th at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery with visitation from 10:00 am until 11:00 am central, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Cowart, Ronald Franklin
To send flowers to the family of Ronald Cowart, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 26
Visitation
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert