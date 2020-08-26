Cowart, Ronald Franklin

July 10, 1947 - August 7, 2020 Ronald Franklin Cowart, 73, of Opelika passed away August 7th at his residence. A graveside service will be 12:30 pm central, Wednesday, August 26th at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery with visitation from 10:00 am until 11:00 am central, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
To send flowers to the family of Ronald Cowart, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 26
Visitation
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.