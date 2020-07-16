Graveside service for Mr. Tyrone "Pamp" Crawford, 59, of Auburn, AL will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, July 17, 2020 at Mt. Ester AME Zion Church Cemetery in Tuskegee, AL. Rev. John Andrews will officiate. Mr. Crawford passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. He attended Auburn High School and was employed at Auburn University as a cook. He is survived by: three sisters, Laverne (James) Talley of Auburn, AL, Lachandra (Timothy) Lockhart of Waverly, AL and Mary Elizabeth Dowdell of Auburn, AL; four brothers, Anthony Crawford, Oscar Lewis Dowdell and Ivy (Winnifred) Webb all of Auburn, AL and Gregory Reed of Waterbury, CT; four aunts, Kathy Brown of Cleveland, OH, Betty (Charles) Phillips of South Carolina, Daisy Williams of Hawaii and Mary Liza (Andrew) Jackson of Salem, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends.
Crawford, Tyrone
