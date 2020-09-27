Cummings, Betty M.

August 2, 1927 - September 24, 2020 Funeral services for Betty McMahan Cummings will be 11:00 am on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:30 am-11:00 am prior to the service. Burial will be at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Betty was born and raised in Asheville, N.C. and was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a major in English and Library Science. She worked as a school Liberian in Virginia and Maryland. She enjoyed needlework and completed many fine pieces of needlepoint and embroidery and received many accolades for her work. She was a charter member of the local chapter of Embroiders Guild of America. She was also a member of the Triskaidek Camping Chapter and the East Alabama Amateur Radio Club. During the 1960's the Cummings family had a tour of duty on Okinawa with DoD where she learned to prepare Chinese meals and as a by-product of those cooking lessons, she hosted many "wok-luck" dinners with her many friends. After retirement, she and husband Hal enjoyed extensive travels in their RV. She was a member of First Methodist Church of Opelika and the Poe-Cumbie Sunday School class. She is survived by her husband of 69 years Hal, son Mike (Sharon) and daughter Jan (Richard), one grandson Michael Jr., and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Opelika's General Fund. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
