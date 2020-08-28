Darby, Jr., Willie "Newt"

May 9, 1961 - August 20, 2020 Graveside service for Willie Darby, 59, of Opelika, AL, will at 11:00 am, Friday, August 28, 2020, at Bethel No. 2 Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1785 Lee Road 29, Opelika, AL 36804, Reverend Daniel Wilburn will officiate. Mr. Darby, who passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born May 9, 1961 in Lee County, Alabama. Survivors include: his aunt and caregiver, Mary Humphries of Opelika, AL; sister-in-law, Jeanette Darby of Opelika, AL; a nephew, Jimmy (Jennifer) Darby, Jr. of Buffalo, NY; a niece, Latoya Darby of Buffalo, NY; devoted cousins, Phyllis (Marvin) Fuller of Opelika, AL, Sandra (Alex) McQueen of Birmingham, AL and Gwendolyn Neloms of San Diego, CA; devoted friends, Michael Jones, Leon James and Deborah Ward; a host of other relatives and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
