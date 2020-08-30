 Skip to main content
Darby, Marcus Re'nall
May 11, 1974 - August 22, 2020 Graveside service for Marcus Darby, 46, of Waterbury, CT, formerly Opelika, AL, will be at 12:30 p.m., Monday, August 31. 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate. Mr. Darby, who passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Connecticut, was born May 11, 1974 in Montgomery, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Darby will be Monday, August 31, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. 12:00 noon, at the funeral home Survivors include: his children, Demarus, Destiny, Marc, Marquest, Aniya Jahzir, Jeremiah, Josiah and Myrical; step-children, Stephanie, Tristan, Summer, Mi'Nasia and Zachariah; sister, Sherryll McCowan; brother, Terrence Omar; grandmother, Lelia Shaw; aunt, Roberta Green; niece, Nijea; devoted cousin, Whitney; his girlfriend, Courtney; and a host of cousins and friends whom he loved dearly. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

