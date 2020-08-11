Davis, James

Graveside services for Mr. James Davis, 89, of Smiths Station, AL will be held at 11:00 am CST Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Stephens Church cemetery. Senior Prophet/Apostle C. F. Davis will officiate. Public Viewing will be held from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm on Tuesday. James departed from this life Saturday, August 8th at Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center. He was a member of St. Stephens CME Church of Valley, AL. He formerly served as an officer of the Trustee Board and Steward Board. He was a Korean War veteran serving from 1950-1953. After an honorable discharge, James worked in the construction business with relatives for several years. He later became an employer of Uniroyal Goodrich for more than 10 years. He then ventured out on his own. James' unique and much sought after carpentry and construction skills can be seen throughout much of the southeast as he was responsible for the construction and renovations of many churches including Ferguson Chapel CME, St. Stephens CME, St. Luke CME (Auburn), St. James CME, St. Luke CME (Oak Bowery) Liberty, Freeman Chapel to name a few. James also had a flair for other businesses such as being the owner of the A & J Club (Smiths Station, AL), South Fourth Street Dairy Bar (Opelika, AL), J's Bleach Service, and the most popular and well-known Corner Que Barbecue House (Smiths Station, AL). He is survived by his lovingly devoted and caring wife for 62 years, Artancy T. Davis. His children: Timothy (Barbara) Davis, Smiths Station, AL; Jacqueline Davis, Bleeker, AL; Christopher F. Davis, Lanett, AL; Silvia D. (Desmond) Scaife, Auburn, AL; Tyrone T. (Troylynn) Davis, Memphis, TN; Tondra (James, Jr.) Martin, Hawthorne, CA. 12 grandchildren: Tabitha Davis, Columbus, MS; Sampson DeShaun Davis, Sylacauga, AL; Shambria Davis, Huntsvile, AL; LaTorrius T. Davis, New York, NY; Danesha D. Bankhead, Smiths Station, AL; Lauhren O. McCoy, Birmingham, AL; Christy R. Davis, Shiloh, GA; Kateah D. Scaife, Ft. Polk, LA; Desni A. Scaife, New Orleans, LA; Desmond "DJ" Scaife, Jr.; Brooklyn, NY; Daleya A. Scaife, Auburn, AL; Avery B. Davis, New Orleans, LA; Michael Martin, Jennifer Parks, and Tamara Catalano, Hawthorne, California Great grandchildren: Genesis Davis, Kennadi Nicholson, Austin Punch, Kaiden Turner, Allah Davis, Jonah Davis, Justin Warren, Ricky Parks, Andre Shaw, Jr., Chloe Catalano, Sienna Catalano, Paul Catalano, all from Hawthorne, California.
