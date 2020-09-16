Day MSG U.S. Army (Ret.), Joseph L. "Joe"

July 11, 1941 - July 15, 2020 Joseph L. "Joe" Day was born in Edgemere, Maryland on July 11, 1941 to James A. Day and Helen Sweyko Day, and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on July 15, 2020. He was 79 years and four days old. Joe had an amazing career in the Army, that included four overseas deployments. While stationed state side Joe trained troops and was proud to have reconnected with some of his previous trainees here in Opelika after his retirement. Joe was a humble man who loved the Lord, his country and his family. He believed in helping others, especially children. He was a 25 year volunteer with Jean Dean/Kiwanis RIF Program, he had previously volunteered with feeding God's children. He then served with the Auburn Lions Club, where he served as an officer and was awarded the Melvin James Fellow Award, and the Dewey Turney Award. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Josef Schmid of Germany; father, Joseph A. Day of Maryland; mother, Helen V. Day Crawford; step-father and his wife, Dock and Rose Crawford of Eufaula, Alabama. He is survived by his wife of 30 plus years, Susan Hope Day; daughters, Anita S. Williams of Phenix City, and JoAnna D.B. (Joe) Pridemore of Corbin, KY; son, Tim (Lou) Day of Radcliffe, KY; grandchildren, Jorge, Jessica, and Jennifer Schmid of Germany, Brooke (Cody) Callahan of Berea, KY. Breanna D. Bennett of Corbin, KY. Brandi (Andy) Johnson, of Columbus, GA. Nick (Breanna) Sanger of Tyrone, GA; great grandchildren, Reagan and Bentley Callahan of KY. and Carver A. and Draven J. Johnson and Tatianna Sanger all of GA; nephew, James "Scooter" (Danielle) Day of Fort Gaines, GA; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dencil and Frances Hope of LaFayette, AL; brother-in-laws, K. Phillip "Bubba" (Diane) Hope of Valley, Alabama and R. Michael (Lisa) Hope of Boaz, AL; niece and nephew, Conce (Jason), Cody (Amber) and Grayson (Brianna), Else and Ethan, Bailee and Casen; great nieces and nephews, Jay, Madison, Braylen, Ansley, and Lily. Committal service will be held at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12:30 CDT. Due to current health conditions partial military honors will be bestowed upon Mr. Day. Memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:30 CDT with Reverend Earl Ballard officiating of Trinity United Methodist Church of Opelika, and Rhonda Phillips providing music. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Feeding God's Children in care of Trinity UMC 800 2nd Ave. Opelika, AL. 36801 or The American Heart Association or your favorite veterans charity/cause. Due to the current health pandemic a visitation will not be held, and all who attend mask are mandatory and social distancing is to be observed to help protect the attendees and their loved ones.
