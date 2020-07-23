Day, MSG (USA Retired), Joseph L. "Joe"
July 11, 1941 - July 15, 2020 Joseph L. "Joe" Day of Opelika was born in Edgemere, Maryland on July 11, 1941 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on July 15, 2020. He was 79 years old. To protect the health of family and friends services are postponed until September and will be announced at a later date.

