Day, MSG (USA Retired), Joseph L. "Joe"

July 11, 1941 - July 15, 2020 Joseph L. "Joe" Day of Opelika was born in Edgemere, Maryland on July 11, 1941 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on July 15, 2020. He was 79 years old. To protect the health of family and friends services are postponed until September and will be announced at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Day Joseph L. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.