Dent, Laurie Lanier

Laurie Lanier Dent, age 85 of Winder, passed away Monday, September 21. 2020. She was a native of Langdale, AL. Laurie was a 1952 graduate of Eufaula High School and attended Auburn University. She worked at Auburn University while her husband earned his degree there. Laurie was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Bremen, GA. She was a member of The Auburn Women's Club, a member of The Auburn University Touchdown Club and a past member of The Auburn United Methodist Church. While living in Maine, she organized the first Waterville, Maine football booster club for the high school and was elected an officer of that club. Laurie enjoyed travel, crafts, needlepoint and her grandchildren and was a very thoughtful and outstanding cook. Laurie was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Virginia Dudley Lanier. She is survived by her husband of 68 years and love of 70 years, George Hatch Dent IV of Winder; four fine sons, Henry Dent (Jenne) of Carrollton, GA, David Dent of Statham, GA, Warren Dent of Winder, GA and Dudley Dent (Mary Lynne) of Auburn, AL; two sisters, Dudley Nesmith (Bob) of Dallas, TX and Tate Davis (Jeff) of Bradenton, FL; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A celebration of Laurie's life will be held at 12PM Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, Winder, GA with the Rev. Britt Madden Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to The American Cancer Society in Laurie's memory. Smith Memory Chapel of Winder, GA, (770) 867-4553, is in charge of arrangements.