Dillard, Mrs. Deyl Moreman

April 22, 1948 - July 25, 2020 Memorial Service for Mrs. Deyl Moreman Dillard, 72, of Camp Hill, will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Rev. David Waldrop will officiate. Mrs. Dillard passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her home. She was born on April 22, 1948 in Lee County, Alabama to George Moreman and Mary Clements Moreman. She was an active member of Roxana Methodist Church. She loved living in the country. She enjoyed spending time in her garden and with her pets. She was involved with amateur radio and many volunteer activities. She loved her family dearly, and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her sons, Emory Dillard (Diana) of Camp Hill, AL, Ronald Dillard (Michelle) of Dadeville, AL; grandchildren, Brent Dillard (Monica), Phillip Dillard (Nora), Dakota Lamb (Gene) of Dadeville, AL, Johnathon Earle Haywood (Brian) of Tallassee, AL, Lewis Dale Haywood (James) of Opelika, AL, Brendan Mann (Sarah), Tiffany Mann, and Tristan Mann; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Lamb, Gracie Lamb, Jase Lamb, and Grayson Mann; sister, Stella Patterson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Dillard; and brother, Whit Moreman. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com. All visitations and services will be held in compliance with the mandated rules from Alabama Dept of Public Health.
