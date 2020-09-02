Dixon, Sherrie Lynn

October 5, 1961 - August 29, 2020 Sherrie Lynn Dixon, born October 5, 1961 to Preston T. and Alma Hall, passed from this life of suffering and pain into her new life of eternal glory on August 29, 2020 at EAMC surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband of 41 years Reverend Eugene Dixon, Jr.; 2 sons: Richard Jason Dixon (Tracy), Jonathan Paul Dixon (Tarra); three grandchildren: Logan Kyle Dixon, Brandon Paul Dixon, Katelyn Deanna Dixon; two sisters: Alma Faye Riddle, Diane Lumpkin (Larry); as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Sherrie was preceded in death by her parents; one brother Ronnie J Gurganious; a sister-in-law Nelda J. Gurganious; a brother-in-law Reverend David A Treadwell; a niece Amanda Nicole Dixon. As a child she prayer earnestly for a holiness preacher as a life companion, on June 8, 1979 she wed her true love Reverend Eugene Dixon. As a team they entered into a 41-year journey of faithful ministry to include pastor of 7 churches, including currently serving the First Holiness Church of Tallassee. Sherrie was a very talented musician and singer including accomplished bassist, pianist and organist. She was a part of the Hall Family Singers in the late 70's and early 80's. Mid 80's she and her husband formed the Gospelaires and traveled and sang. She was a K-4 teacher at Old Path Christian School and enjoyed working for the Salvation Army for 5 years. She loved her children very much and always requested prayer for their salvation. As a MawMaw she loved spoiling her grandchildren. There are no words to describe how Godly and sweet she was. Anyone who knew her, knew she loved God and working for him. She was the embodiment of a living testimony. Faithfully standing with her love to pastor, evangelize and even four trips to Mexico for mission work. She never complained or wanted fancy things of earth. She will never be replaced in the heart of her husband. They were still in love after all these years. They still went on dates and she loved him until her passing. Mama (Sherrie) I miss you so much but I have to go on one day at a time. Visitation will be 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Wednesday, September 2nd at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, September 3rd, at Jeffcoat-Trant Chapel, burial in Garden Hills Cemetery, with Reverends Greg Roberts, Robert Stephens, Chuck Bennett, and Curtis Lanier officiating.
