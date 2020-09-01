Dixon, Sherrie Lynn

October 5, 1961 - August 29, 2020 Mrs. Sherrie Lynn Dixon, 58, of Opelika, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. A funeral service will be 2:00 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 beginning at 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A full obituary will publish at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.