Dixon, Sherrie Lynn
Dixon, Sherrie Lynn

October 5, 1961 - August 29, 2020 Mrs. Sherrie Lynn Dixon, 58, of Opelika, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. A funeral service will be 2:00 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 beginning at 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A full obituary will publish at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com

