Graveside service for Mr. Palmer Lee Fears, Jr., 80, of Tallassee, AL will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Pine Level Cemetery in Loachapoka, AL. Rev. Joe Clarence Springer will officiate. Mr. Fears passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Baptist Health in Prattville, AL. He was a self-employed paint contractor. He is survived by: three children, Alexander Macon, Brenda (David) Buckhanon and Timothy Macon all of Auburn, AL; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren; his loving devoted cousin and caregiver, Evelyn Macon (Walter) Myers of Tallassee, AL; three sisters, Mary Fears Andrews of Detroit, MI, Shirley B. Jones of Chicago, IL and Earnestine Fears of Loachapoka, AL; two aunts and two uncles; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Fears, Jr., Palmer Lee
To plant a tree in memory of Fears Jr. Palmer Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.