Floyd, Amanda Lipscomb

August 29, 1939 - August 3, 2020 Graveside service for Amanda Floyd, 80, of Cusseta, AL will be at 10:00 am (CST), Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Sweet Hope C.M.E. Church Cemetery, County Road 389, Cusseta, Alabama 36852, Reverend Terry Magby, Officiating Mrs. Floyd, who passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at her home in Cusseta, AL, was born August 29, 1939 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mrs. Floyd will be Friday, August 7, 2020, from 4 pm6 pm (CST) Survivors include: husband, Tim Floyd, Sr. of Cusseta, AL; six children, Gwendolyn Presley of Lafayette, AL, Tim (Dorothy) Floyd, Jr. of Newnan, GA, Beverly Core of Cusseta, AL, Antonio (Charisse) Floyd of Atlanta, GA, Sonya Floyd and Tonya (Reagan) Williams both of Montgomery, AL; one aunt, Gertrude Walker of Brooklyn, NY; two brothers-in-law, Willie C. (Diane) Floyd of George Town, TX and Anthie Lee Pitts of Phenix City, AL; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.