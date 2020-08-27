 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Foster, Rev. William (Bill)
0 entries

Foster, Rev. William (Bill)

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

August 4, 1938 - August 18, 2020 Rev. William (Bill) Foster, 82, of Tuskegee, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Central Alabama Veteran Health System (CAVHS) Community Living Center, Tuskegee. There will be a memorial service on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Vines Funeral Home Chapel, LaFayette at 1:00 pm (CST) with Rev. George Pulliam officiating. Rev. Foster was a native of Tuskegee, a graduate of Tuskegee Institute (University), and worked 20 years with the City of Tuskegee as Director of Buildings & Engineering. He also pastured Reese's Chapel AME Zion Church, Marvyn, AL and Pursuit of Redemption Christian Church, Talladega, AL until his health declined in 2018. Rev. Foster is survived by his devoted wife of 19 years: Janis G. Jeffers Foster, Tuskegee, his children: Una (Missy) Freeman, Auburn, Melanie Decker and William Foster II both of Mesa, AZ, Philip (Tana) Jeffers, Bryans Road, MD and Janifer Jeffers, Tucker, GA; three sisters: Johnnie Langham (George) and Deborah Caldwell both of Mobile and Susan Reeves, NY, NY., nine grandchildren, two special friends, David Lowe and Dean Baker both of Auburn and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. To share your online condolences, please visit our website at: www.vinesfuneralhome.com. Memorial Contributions in honor of Rev. William Foster may be mailed to: ALS of Alabama Chapter, 300 Cahaba Park Circle, Suite 209, Birmingham, AL 35242 Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

Foster, Rev. William (Bill)
To plant a tree in memory of William Foster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert