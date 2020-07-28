Franklin, Mary "Doris"
August 16, 1935 - July 25, 2020 Mary "Doris" Franklin, 84, loving wife of the late Walter Paul Franklin, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born in Dadeville, AL, she was a daughter of the late David Bennett and Mary Ellen Tucker Guy. Mrs. Franklin is survived by sons Nathan Lynn Franklin (Tammy) and Terry Franklin (Deborah); four grandchildren, David Franklin (Morgan Ramos), Elizabeth Morgan (Jay Morgan), Andrew Franklin, and Sarhel Franklin (Jules Hogan); and two great grandchildren, Tinley Franklin and Gibson Morgan. Doris was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her husband of 38 years, she was preceded in death by her son, Leslie Flournoy. A Graveside Service will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest 6710 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29610

