Frazier, Willie Bell "Sweet"

July 9, 1942 - August 11, 2020 Graveside service for Willie Frazier, 78, of Notasulga, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Pine Level Cemetery, 4650 Arrow Head Road, Loachapoka, Alabama 36865, Reverend Anthony H. Shealey will officiate. Mrs. Frazier, who passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born August 9, 1942 in Barbour County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mrs. Frazier will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Survivors include: husband, Charlie Frazier, Jr. of Notasulga, AL; five children, Grover (Gloria) Frazier, Theresa (Chris) Walker, Felicia Frazier all of Montgomery, AL, Samuel (Janice) Frazier of Auburn, AL and Kimberly Frazier of Notasulga, AL; eleven grandchildren, Katrina Dean, Kakiesha Sheppard, Bryan Palmer, Alysia Frazier-Allen (Demetirus), Breion Palmer, Chelsey Thomas, Aaron Frazier, Jordan Frazier, Aidan Whiten, Tianna Frazier-Scott, and Aubrey Frazier-Edwards; four great-grandchildren, Kaleah Palmer, McKenzie Allen, Jamir Thomas and Katelynn Palmer; one brother, Abraham "Smut" Pugh of Hammond, IN; one niece, Jocelyn Pugh-Peppers of Hammond, IN; one nephew, Timothy (Constance) Pugh of Huntsville, AL; one brother-in-law, Sammy Frazier of Notasulga, AL; three sisters-in-law Carolyn (Paul) Lewis of Hammond, IN, Annie Lois Nolen of Auburn, AL and Lynn Marie (Macy) Parker of Notasulga, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
