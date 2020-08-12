You have permission to edit this article.
Futral, Sr., Charles Edwin
Futral, Sr., Charles Edwin

July 10, 1940 - August 10, 2020 Charles E. Futral, Sr., Age 80, a life-long resident of Opelika, went to Heaven Tuesday afternoon while resting in his home that he loved. He was preceded in death by his father, James Edwin Futral, mother, Pauline E(Whatley) Futral, sister, Margaret L. (Futral) Ford, all of Opelika; nephew, Mike McLain, of Phenix City, AL and niece, MaryAnn (Wall) Benton, Eclectic, AL. Survivors are sisters: Frances (Charles) McLain, of Phenix City, AL, and Patricia (Doug) Watson, of Auburn, AL. A loving and devoted single father of 5 children, daughter, Beth (Dann) Marks of Dayton, TN; daughter, Cynthia Pettus of Mt. Holly, NC; son, Charles Futral, Jr., and son, Chris Futral, both of Opelika; and daughter, Angela (Robert) Werner, of Mt. Holly, NC, 15 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. "Mr. Bugman" was known and loved by all who knew him. He will always be remembered for his love for his family and never knowing a stranger. Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, August 12, from 5-7 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at the Jeffcoat-Trant Chapel with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating, on August 13, 2020 at 10:00 am, central time. Funeral is being directed with the caring hands of Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Futral, Sr., Charles Edwin
Futral, Sr., Charles Edwin
