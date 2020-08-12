Futral, Sr., Charles Edwin

July 10, 1940 - August 10, 2020 Charles E. Futral, Sr., Age 80, a life-long resident of Opelika, went to Heaven Tuesday afternoon while resting in his home that he loved. He was preceded in death by his father, James Edwin Futral, mother, Pauline E(Whatley) Futral, sister, Margaret L. (Futral) Ford, all of Opelika; nephew, Mike McLain, of Phenix City, AL and niece, MaryAnn (Wall) Benton, Eclectic, AL. Survivors are sisters: Frances (Charles) McLain, of Phenix City, AL, and Patricia (Doug) Watson, of Auburn, AL. A loving and devoted single father of 5 children, daughter, Beth (Dann) Marks of Dayton, TN; daughter, Cynthia Pettus of Mt. Holly, NC; son, Charles Futral, Jr., and son, Chris Futral, both of Opelika; and daughter, Angela (Robert) Werner, of Mt. Holly, NC, 15 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. "Mr. Bugman" was known and loved by all who knew him. He will always be remembered for his love for his family and never knowing a stranger. Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, August 12, from 5-7 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at the Jeffcoat-Trant Chapel with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating, on August 13, 2020 at 10:00 am, central time. Funeral is being directed with the caring hands of Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
10:00AM
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.