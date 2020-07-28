Galloway, Sr., Mr. Kevin Dale

May 8, 1959 - July 3, 2020 Mr. Kevin Dale Galloway, Sr., 61, of Alexander City peacefully transitioned on July 3, 2020 in Russell Medical. He was born on May 8, 1959 to Charles Gene Galloway and Eileen Arnashus Galloway in Miami, Florida. Mr. Galloway was an avid runner for 35 years until his leg was amputated in 2017. He loved his sons, good food, baseball, drawing and reading. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was a Catholic and prayed daily. He was preceded in death by his parents. His memories will be cherished by his loving wife of 17 years, Jennifer Weldon Galloway, two sons, Kevin Dale Galloway, Jr., Sean Richard Galloway, one sister, Karen Sell, two nieces, one nephew and a host of cousins and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at wrightsfuneralservice.com Professional Service provided by Wright's Funeral Home
