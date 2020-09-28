Goodwin, Sr., William L. (W.L.)

August 28, 1932 - September 25, 2020 Mr. William L. (W.L.) Goodwin Sr., age 88, of Valley passed away September 25th, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Goodwin was born August 28, 1932 in Fairfax, AL to the late Lowell and Nellie Goodwin of Valley. He is preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law Lamar (Ann) Goodwin of Valley; brothers-in-law, James M. (Tony) Jones of LaGrange, GA and Emory L. Milner of Ladonia, AL, mother-in-law, Eldora S. Schofell of Valley, and father-in-law, Charlie B. Milner of Valley. Mr. Goodwin was a graduate of Valley High School and Southern Union State Community College. He was employed by West Point Pepperell for forty-seven years as an Industrial Engineer in the Towel Division. Mr. Goodwin served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict for two years. In his earlier years, he was a member of the Valley Jaycees and the Valley Lions Club. He was also an instructor for the Junior Achievement Program. Mr. Goodwin was a well-known coach in the Fairfax Little League Baseball. He was also a faithful member and deacon of his church until his health declined. Mr. Goodwin was awarded the honor of Deacon Emeritus in 2016. Mr. Goodwin is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Margaret Ann Milner Goodwin; three sons, W.L. (Dottie) Goodwin Jr. of Auburn, Chuck (Angela) Goodwin of Valley, Phil (Wendy) Goodwin of Birmingham; grandchildren Matt (Kim) McCune, Candace (Travis) Yarbrough, Carmen (Josh) Scroggins, Carter Goodwin, and Charlie Goodwin; great-grandchildren Hanley Grace and Jackson Owen Yarbrough; sisters Carolyn Jones and Jeanette Goodwin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Mr. Goodwin enjoyed spending time with his family, watching Auburn Football and Atlanta Braves Baseball. Mr. Goodwin also enjoyed and took pride in working in his yard. Graveside services will be Tuesday September 29th, 2020 at 2:00 pm EDT at Fairfax Cemetery. Dress is casual Auburn attire. Due to COVID regulations, social distancing and masks will be required. The family will greet friends in the cemetery following the graveside service. Flowers will be accepted, or contributions may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church 6263 County Road 53 Wadley, AL 36276 or to the Alzheimer's Association for Research at www.alz.org. Please visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for his family, share a memory of W.L., or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory. Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.