 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grimes, Jr., Mr. George W.
0 entries

Grimes, Jr., Mr. George W.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Mr. George W. Grimes, Jr., a resident of Notasulga, Alabama passed August 25, 2020 at Bethany House in Auburn, AL. A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Notasulga Memory Gardens, Rev. Willie Drisker, officiating, McKenzie's Funeral Home Staff, directing. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Grimes leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Julia Mae Grimes; daughter, Sheila Grimes; son, George (Michelle) Grimes; granddaughters, Morgan Grimes, Chemese (Roger) Lynch; one great grandson, Chandler Lynch; two sisters-in-law, Juanita (Ray) Galloway, Calvesta (Donald) Simpson; three nephews, Wayne Grimes, Eric Brown, and Donald Wayne Simpson; five nieces, Kimberly Boone, Jennifer Simpson, Twanita Simpson, Andrea Moss, and Adrienne Boulware and a host of relatives and friends.

+1 
Grimes, Jr., Mr. George W.
+1 
Grimes, Jr., Mr. George W.
To plant a tree in memory of Grimes Jr. Mr. George W. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert