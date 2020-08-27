Grimes, Jr., Mr. George W.

Mr. George W. Grimes, Jr., a resident of Notasulga, Alabama passed August 25, 2020 at Bethany House in Auburn, AL. A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Notasulga Memory Gardens, Rev. Willie Drisker, officiating, McKenzie's Funeral Home Staff, directing. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Grimes leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Julia Mae Grimes; daughter, Sheila Grimes; son, George (Michelle) Grimes; granddaughters, Morgan Grimes, Chemese (Roger) Lynch; one great grandson, Chandler Lynch; two sisters-in-law, Juanita (Ray) Galloway, Calvesta (Donald) Simpson; three nephews, Wayne Grimes, Eric Brown, and Donald Wayne Simpson; five nieces, Kimberly Boone, Jennifer Simpson, Twanita Simpson, Andrea Moss, and Adrienne Boulware and a host of relatives and friends.
