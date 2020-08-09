Grimmett, Mr. Walter J.

You have permission to edit this article.
Mr. Walter J. Grimmett a resident of Notasulga, AL expired August 2, 2020. Graveside services were held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm from Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery, Notasulga, AL with Rev. Gregory Sutton, officiating. He leaves to cherish his memory: sisters, Mariah Graves and Erlene Thompson; brother, Preston and Isabell Grimmett. He was preceded in death by brother, Edward and Lucille Grimmett; sisters, Lizzie May, Alma and David Tucker, and Nadine and Jewell Starks and Minnie Carter. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, Edward Starks, Natasha Starks, Lance and Patty Starks, Edwina Cook, Erskine Grimmett, Larry Grimmett, Sandra Grimmett, Melissa Martin, Felix Grimmett, Gertie and Kenneth Inman, Claudette Norwood, Walter and Lena Tucker, Joerie and Barbara Blackman, Monica Blackman, Preston Grimmett, Jr., Pamela Grimmett, Marc and Juliette Grimmett, James and Lacreatta Harris, Michelle Stanton (adopted niece) and several great nieces and nephews. The family acknowledges with grateful appreciation the words of love, comfort, and support. May God bless us all Ross-Clayton Funeral Home, Inc. 1412 Adams Ave. Montgomery, AL 36104

