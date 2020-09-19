Guin, Dan Mayo

November 9, 1938 - September 16, 2020 Dr. Dan Mayo Guin, 81, went to be with his Savior on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home in Auburn, AL. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, James (JT) and Annie Guin; his brothers, Kenneth Guin and Travis Guin. Dan was a well-known family physician in Valley, AL for over 35 years and the Auburn-Opelika area until retirement. He served our country as a flight surgeon in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He attended Auburn First United Methodist Church and spent his retirement years volunteering at the church's Food Pantry and their REACH Program. He loved supporting the Auburn Tigers, playing golf, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Judy Guin; his seven children: Debbie Wright (Randy) from McKinney, TX, Lisa Guin from Richardson, TX, Karen Perkins from Morgan Mill, TX, Rhonda Atkins (Russ) from McDonough, GA, Pat Guin (Lynsie) from Dothan, AL, Art Guin (Amie) from Columbus, GA, and Kristy Golden from Miramar Beach, FL; ten grandchildren: Andrew, Jesse, Ryan, Jacob, Austin, Shelby, Addison, Daniel, Lucas, and Samuel; one great grandchild, Harper; a sister-in-law, Barbara Guin. The family requests donations to the Auburn First United Methodist Food Pantry, the REACH Program or your charity of choice. Donations can be mailed to Auburn First United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 3135, Auburn, AL 36831. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 from 10 12 pm CST at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. The family requests all visitors to please wear a mask. A private memorial service will be held for family only. The Rev. Cory Smith will officiate at the service.