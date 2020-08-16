Guthery, Milford "David"

September 8, 1945 - August 11, 2020 Milford "David" Guthery, born September 8, 1945 went to be with the Lord August 11, 2020. Born in Childersburg, AL he resided in Auburn only a few months later. He attended Auburn schools graduating from Auburn High in 1963. He studied at David Lipscomb University, Nashville, TN. In 1966 he married Joyce Ruth Boland, Nashville, his wife of 54 years who survives him. After marring he made his home in Nashville, where he raised his family and enjoyed a successful career in sales and management. In 1985 he moved to Naples, FL. Where he worked in the swimming pool industry and later retired. He returned to Auburn in 1999. His lifelong loves were his family, friends, and Auburn Football. Mr. Guthery is preceded in death by his parents Milford Dalton Guthery, and Lorene Pitchford Guthery. Mr. Guthery is survived by his daughters: Kathy Lynn Russell of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Melinda Dawn Patterson of Nashville, TN; brother, Dennis Allen Guthery (Esther) of Phoenix, AZ; grandson, Jordan Patterson of Nashville, TN; granddaughters: Heather Norris of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Brook Palmer of Cookville, TN; along with two great grandchildren. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory. www.jeffcoattrant.com
