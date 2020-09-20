Gynther, Ruth Autrey

February 19, 1930 - September 17, 2020 Ruth Autrey Gynther, 90, died peacefully at home on September 17. There will be a memorial at Jeffcoat Trant funeral home at 2 pm on Sunday, September 27. The Rev. George Mathison will officiate. Ruth was born in Wilcox County on February 19, 1930 to Young Cornelius and Addie Lee Autrey. She graduated from Pine Hill High School and got an academic scholarship to Montevallo. Her alma mater remained very close to her heart throughout her life. After earning her BA in Psychology, she went on to get her MA at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She met her husband, Malcolm Donald Gynther, while they were both interns at Roanoke, Virginia V.A. Hospital. They then worked at the South Carolina State Hospital. In 1960, they moved to St. Louis, where she taught at University of Missouri, St. Louis. In 1974, they made their definitive move to Auburn, where she and her husband worked at the AU Psychology Dept. She was a vital participant in the local community: Ruth Gynther made a difference. A lifelong member of the United Methodist church, she was was committed to UMW. Ruth felt that the UMC made her the woman she was and did her best to ensure the church reflected her values: equality for all. She was also involved in AAUW, LWV and was a dedicated member of Democratic Club. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading and Auburn football. Ruth started her day reading the O-A News and could do the cryptoquote in her head. She frequently wrote Letters to the Editor, where she discussed the need for compassion and inclusion for all. She was proceeded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Dr. Malcolm Gynther, Professor of Psychology, and survived by her beloved sister Reba Autrey Wooten. Her life is also celebrated by her son, Dr. Lawrence Gynther (Tracy) and his children Neil, Caitlind, Josh, Justin, Jessica and Jenna; Dr. Lynn Gynther; Lisa Gynther Stephens and her children Emily, Caroline, Jackson (Karrie) and Natalie; and Dana Gynther and her daughters Claudia and Lucia. Donations in her honor can be made to Alabama Arise or the Doug Jones senate campaign.