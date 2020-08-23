Hale, Judith Irene Greene

June 30, 1941 - August 20, 2020 Judith Irene Greene Hale: wife, mother, sister and friend. She was so sweet and kind. If you knew her, even for a short while, that's what you will remember about her. What a legacy of grace she gave us all. She was born in Chattanooga, TN. She attended Samford University in Birmingham, graduated from AUM, and received her Masters degree in education from Auburn University. She served the Lord as a missionary in Spain for 25 years (1965-1990). She then taught Spanish at Notasulga High School for over 10 years, and at OLLI for eight. She was an active member of Auburn First Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents R. Allen Greene and Reba Lowry Greene and brother David Lowry Greene. Survived by husband of 58 years Signard Dennis Hale, and daughters Janet Hale Causey (Mark) of Milledgeville, GA, Lisa Hale Theus (Matt) of Birmingham, AL and Kristy Kay Tharp (Scott) of Bowling Green, FL. Also survived by brother Richard A. Greene (Gail) of Tuscumbia, AL and sister Susan G. Brown (David) of Hope, IN and grandchildren Daniel and Tim Theus and Sharon, Ashley and Alondra Tharp. Celebration of life to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Auburn First Baptist Church (women's jail ministry) or Auburn United Methodist Church (REACH program).
