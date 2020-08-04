You have permission to edit this article.
Hall, Preston T.
Hall, Preston T.

July 24, 1932 - August 1, 2020 Preston T. Hall of Opelika was born on July 24, 1932 and passed away August 1, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. He was 88 years old. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced at a later date.

Hall, Preston T.
