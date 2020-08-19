Hall, Preston Thurman

July 24, 1932 - August 1, 2020 Preston Thurman Hall was born July 24, 1932 in Union Springs, Alabama to the late Nathan Hosey Oswalt Hall and Addie Pearl (Senn) Hall. Preston was promoted to his Heavenly home on August 1, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. Preston served his country proudly, first enlisting in the National Guard and then being called to the Army and fighting in Combat in the Korean War. He served a total of 6 years 9 months and 17 days. In 1958 he married the love of his life Alma Josephine Taylor and shard the next 62 years with her until her passing on April 7, 2020. Preston was a truck driver in the early years of marriage even owning his own truck that he leased out and drove. He retired from Uniroyal Tire Plant at the age of 61 after 22 years of service. In 1967 Preston and Alma were invited to attend a church service at the church on the hill aka: First Emmanuel Holiness Church in Opelika, AL. where they gave their hearts to The Lord. Thus embarking on a 53 year service to The Lord and to the church. Preston and Alma joined another couple in the church and formed a group to sing in churches, schools, and any place they were called to sing. Preston formed a family group with his wife, two daughters, and a brother. They sang anywhere they were called. Preston served faithfully to his church First Emmanuel Holiness and later when the name was changed to Spirit of Holiness Church as a Deacon for over 35 years. In his last 15 or so years he was a faithful member to First Holiness Church in Tallassee, Alabama. Preston still loved to sing after his wife's passing and learned some new songs and sang them in church up until his sickness and passing. Through all of his physical struggles the last few years he still attended his church faithfully and served his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Preston and Alma always loved good fellowship and serving meals at their home. Reunited with other friends and loved ones in Heaven I can imagine him turning to his son-in-law, David Treadwell saying hit a C chord on that baby grand and let's sing a song that only the redeemed can sing. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Alma J. Hall; son, Ronnie J. Gurganious; son-in-law, David Treadwell; brother, Billy Hall; sister, Eleanor Allen. Preston is survived by his daughters, Faye Riddle, Sherrie L. Dixon (Eugene), and Diane Treadwell Lumpkin (Larry); grandchildren, Jason Dixon (Tracy), Jonathon Dixon (Tarra), Allen Treadwell (Krissy), Angela Treadwell (George), Christy Leak (Jason), Holly Long (Wes), James Gurganious (Jess), Chris Gurganious, Tonya Bowen, and Tommy Sellers (Marsha); 11 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Louie Hall (Martha), Leonard Hall (Judith), Ray Hall (Cherie); sisters, Pat Ray (Harold), and Martha Hall, as well as a host of nephews and nieces. Funeral service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Reverends Greg Roberts and Robert Stephens officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery. All are welcome but must wear a mask. Pall Bearers include his grandson's.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.