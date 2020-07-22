Hamlin, Mr. Tyrone

Mr. Tyrone Hamlin, 56 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, 11:00 a.m. CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Kelsey Barnes; Officiating. Mr. Hamlin is survived by his mother, Gennell Hamlin of LaFayette, AL, five sisters: Tina (Larry) Meadows and Teresa Hamlin (Johnny), both of LaFayette, AL, Carolyn and Stephanie Hamlin of Philadelphia, PA and Gayle Akosso of Americus, GA, two brothers, George Stanley Hamlin, III of LaFayette, AL and Anthony (Butch) Jones of Philadelphia, PA, one aunt, Eddie Mae Brown of LaFayette, AL, four nieces, three nephews, two great nieces, three great nephews, a god son, Kelvin White and a host of other relatives and friends. To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com. Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
