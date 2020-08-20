Hammock, Liddie Mae

February 14, 1925 - August 17, 2020 Liddie Mae Hammock, 95, of Auburn passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. Mrs. Hammock was born February 14, 1925, in Camp Hill, Alabama (Sandy Creek Community) to the late George W. and Kate Mooney Johnson. She married her husband Fred on November 14, 1947 in Lanett, Alabama. They were married for 54 years before his death in 2001. She had been a resident of Auburn for the last 70 years. She was a stay at home "Mom" and homemaker and proudly raised her four children at their home on North College Street. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 5404 Ladies Auxiliary. In addition to her parents, and husband she was preceded in death by her siblings, Clarence Henderson, Odessa Johnson Barker, Monroe Johnson , and Regnal Johnson. She is survived by her sons, Lynn Hammock (Jeanice) of Notasulga, Bill Hammock (Janet) of Hoschton, GA; daughters, Elizabeth Hodson (Forrest) of Auburn, and Donna Perry (Fred) of Dacula, GA; grandchildren, Cyndi Hammock Varacalle (Rick) of Oceanside, California, Will Hammock (Kelley) of Buford, GA. Aimee Hammock Hoecker (Nick) of Flowery Branch, GA. Jason Perry of Dacula, GA. Jennifer Perry Brown (Jon) of Niceville, FL; 6 great grandchildren, nephew, Larry Johnson (Peggy) of Auburn, a very special niece Carolyn McConnell (Jack) of Opelika. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika, AL. with Dr. Jeff Redmond of Parkway Baptist Church officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the graveside service in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or contributions can be made in her memory to the charity of your choice.
