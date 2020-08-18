Hardwick, Joe Earl

December 25, 1934 - May 14, 2020 On Thursday May 14, 2020, Joe Earl Hardwick, loving father of two children, passed away at the age of 85. His cremation was handled by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Joe was born on Christmas day, 1934 in Dadeville, AL to Joe and Thalia Hardwick. He graduated from Auburn University with a business degree, then married the love of his life, Kay Ann Kight in 1963. Right after college, and then again after his wife died, Joe operated pool halls, first in the Auburn area, then in Opelika. Joe took pride in his tables looking good and performing well, which earned him loyal clientele. Called "Papa Joe" by most of his friends, he was friendly and generous, treating everyone with the Christian values that he grew up with. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joe, his mother, Thalia, and his wife, Kay. He is survived by his two sons, Keith Kight Hardwick and Timothy Joe Hardwick, his daughter-in-law Susan Beeson Hardwick, and his three grandchildren, Sierra Kay Hardwick, Kayla Ann Hardwick, and Nathan Motley Hardwick. Due to the pandemic, funeral services have been delayed indefinitely.
